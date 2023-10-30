Emily Richards and Sylvia Kong share standouts from new cookbook ‘Done in One’

Chef Emily Richards and Sylvia Kong share some recipe favourites from their new cookbook “Done in One”.

Reuben Party Dip

The duo turned the Reuben sandwich, a favourite for many, into an awesome hot party dip! Dip each rye bread cube into the dip to enjoy the perfect balance of flavours in a whole new way. This one will be an entertaining hit.

Ingredients:

1/2 cup (125 mL) mayonnaise

1/2 cup (125 mL) Thousand Island salad dressing

4 oz (125 g) thinly sliced corned beef, chopped finely

1/3 cup (75 mL) sauerkraut

1 small garlic clove, minced

1 cup (250 mL) shredded Swiss cheese

1 loaf rye bread, cubed

Method:

In a saucepan, stir together mayonnaise, salad dressing, corned beef, sauerkraut and garlic until combined. Place over medium-low heat and stir in Swiss cheese. Cook, stirring occasionally, for about 10 minutes or until cheese is melted and dip is hot.Serve with bread.

If you have a fondue pot, keep the dip warm and be sure the flame is low.You can also keep this warm using a small slow cooker for dipping into.

Makes 2 cups (500 mL).

Sheet-pan Sausage, Apple and Onion Bake

This is simple and satisfying comfort food that will make your kitchen smell welcoming. Serve with a side salad and some hearty bread.

Ingredients:

1 large red onion, cut into 1/2-inch (1 cm) strips

2 apples, cut into 1-inch (2.5 cm) slices

2 garlic cloves, peeled and crushed

1 tbsp (15 mL) canola oil

1 tsp (5 mL) dried rosemary

1 tsp (5 mL) dried thyme

1/2 tsp (2 mL) salt

1/4 tsp (1 mL) black pepper

1-1/2 lbs (750 g) mild Italian sausages, about 4 links

Grainy mustard

Method:

Preheat oven to 425°F (220°C); set oven rack in the middle position. Line a large rimmed baking sheet with foil. Place onion, apples and garlic on sheet and drizzle with oil. Sprinkle with rosemary, thyme, salt and pepper; toss to evenly coat. Place sausages on the baking pan, making sure they have direct contact with the pan for even cooking. Arrange ingredients in a single layer. Use a small sharp knife to pierce sausages a few times to prevent them from bursting open.

Bake 20 minutes, flip the sausages over and bake another 15 minutes or until sausages are cooked through and the onions and apples are tender. Serve with grainy mustard on the side.

If the sausages are very thick in diameter, cut in half to ensure they are fully cooked in 20 minutes. An inserted thermometer should register 160°F (71°C).

Apple varieties suitable for baking are Honeycrisp, Braeburn, Pink Lady, Gala and Granny Smith.

Serves 4.

Skillet Oatmeal Chocolate Chip Cookie

Browning the butter helps create an extra decadent richness in this warm cooking. Get the ice cream ready and dig in!

Ingredients:

1 cup (250 mL) unsalted butter, cubed

1 cup (250 mL) packed light brown sugar

1/2 cup (125 mL) granulated sugar

2 large eggs

2 tsp (10 mL) vanilla

1 1/2 cups (625 mL) all-purpose flour

1 cup (250 mL) quick-cooking rolled oats

1 tsp (5 mL) baking soda

1/2 tsp (2 mL) each baking powder and salt

1 1/2 cups (375 mL) 70% dark chocolate chunks or dark chocolate chips

Flaky sea salt for sprinkling

Method:

Preheat oven to 350ºF (180ºC).Place butter into 10-inch (25 cm) cast-iron skillet. Place over medium heat and melt butter, stirring occasionally. Once butter is melted, cook the butter, stirring milk solids off bottom and sides of the skillet constantly for 3 to 4 minutes until milk solids become golden and have a toasty aroma. Remove from heat and let stand for 10 minutes. Whisk in brown and granulated sugars until combined. Whisk in eggs, one a time, and then whisk in vanilla until mixture looks creamy.

In a bowl, whisk together flour, oats, baking soda, baking powder and salt.Using a wooden spoon, stir flour mixture into skillet until most of the flour is absorbed. Stir chocolate until evenly distributed and no flour remains. (Chocolate will melt slightly)

Bake for about 25 minutes or until light golden around edge and top is just set but still soft. Remove from oven and sprinkle with flaky salt. Let cool on a wire rack for 10 minutes before serving.

Serves 8.