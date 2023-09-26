Emily Richards shares a grilled roast recipe

Chef Emily Richards is in studio to share a recipe for a roast that keeps on giving. Check out the recipe below if you want to try it out yourself.

Grilled Eye of Round Roast

Buy a larger roast and reap the rewards! Grill up this tasty eye of round and divide it up to create 3 delicious meals for you friends and family. Once grilled, slice or chop up the roast and freeze left-overs to use in other recipes.

Ingredients:

1/2 cup (125 mL) zesty Italian salad dressing

2 tbsp (30 mL) Dijon mustard

1 tsp (5 mL) each salt and pepper

1 tsp (5 mL) dried thyme

1/2 tsp (2 mL) each garlic and onion powder

1 eye of round roast (about 3 lb/1.5 kg)

Method:

In a bowl, whisk together salad dressing, mustard, salt, pepper, thyme, garlic and onion powder; set aside.

Pierce roast all over with a fork; place in large sealable freezer bag. Pour salad dressing mixture into bag and seal. Refrigerate for at least 4 hours or up to 24 hours.

Place a drip pan, with 1 inch (2.5 cm) of water under grill. Preheat grill to about 400ºF (200ºC), us-ing medium-high heat. Discard marinade and place roast directly on grill over drip pan. Turn heat off under the roast. Close lid and grill for about 1 1/2 hours or until thermometer inserted in centre reads 140ºF (60ªC) for medium rare.

Remove roast to cutting board; cover with foil and let stand 10 minutes before carving as desired.

Servess 12.

3 Ways on how to use your Grilled Roast:

Meat and Potatoes: Serve up slices of roast alongside mashed potatoes and drizzled with your fa-vourite gravy or beef jus.

Sandwiches: Slice the roast thinly and pile it high on your favourite bread with horseradish or garlic mayonnaise.

Soup: Chop up roast and make your favourite vegetable soup. Stir in the beef near the end of cook-ing to heat up and enjoy!