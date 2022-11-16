Emmanuel Villa care home employees and families calling to keep facility open

Employees and families from Emmanuel Villa care home went to the legislative building on Wednesday to try to convince government officials to keep the long term care beds open.

They said they’re in danger of losing their jobs because of a geographical technicality. The province is accepting bids for a new contract but only facilities within city limits are eligible.

The government is moving 40 residents out of the privately operated home in Emerald Park, Sask. About 50 workers could lose their jobs. Families who have loved ones in the home are upset.

Jack Sailor, a family member, said many of the seniors that have been cared for don’t want to leave.

“They were told that they have no choice and are being bullied by Sask. Health, not only the residents but the families and it’s had a devastating effect,” he said. “It sent a chill through the community.”

Some of the residents are being transferred to the Brightwater private care facility in Regina as the government seeks proposals for 375 new beds. Emmanuel Villa has been disqualified because it’s not within city limits.

“We’ve created a situation that doesn’t support the Saskatchewan business, that actually actively works to destroy that business,” said Heather Martin, executive director for Emmanuel Villa.

Everett Hindley, minister responsible for seniors, said residents are being offered beds in other places in Regina as well.

“All of the residents are being offered a bed in the Regina area, and that can be any number of locations. If there’s a particular facility that they have preference and there happens to be a bed available, that is being accommodated,” he said.

The NDP opposition came on the side of the families.

“I hope that you get the justice that you are looking for, for your jobs, for your loved one and for what’s right,” said NDP MLA Matt Love.

The government said it had to draw the line somewhere. Hindley said the decision was made for the sake of simplicity.

“These are long term care beds in the city of Regina. The decision was made to essentially use the city boundaries or the city limits in terms of determining who would be eligible to submit for that proposal,” he said.

Some Emmanuel Villa residents have expressed reluctance to leave. Those who do not move out by the end of December stand to lose their government funding.