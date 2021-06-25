'Emotional devastation': Six Nations leaders react to Cowessess discovery

Leaders at Six Nations of the Grand River are offering condolences to the Cowessess First Nation and to residential school survivors in the wake of the discovery of hundreds of unmarked graves in Saskatchewan.

Cowessess First Nation said earlier this week it found an estimated 751 unmarked graves on the grounds of the former Marieval Indian Residential School.

“The emotional devastation felt by these findings is being felt across Turtle Island. Six Nations stands in solidarity with Cowessess First Nation, the families impacted by this loss, and with all Survivors who may be struggling with this difficult news,” Chief Mark Hill said in a release. “The ongoing work to find our lost children is going to be tough. We understand that more of these findings will be brought to light, and we must lean on one another as Ogwehoweh as we work to bring these children home and heal together.”

The Saskatchewan announcement comes just weeks after the remains of 215 children were found in an unmarked mass grave at a former residential school in Kamloops, B.C.

Six Nations says they continue to call on the provincial and federal governments to provide adequate resources to conduct investigations at all former residential school sites.

"The Tk’emlúps te Secwépemc community continues to be in our thoughts, as are all other communities, families, Survivors, and individuals who are trying to comprehend the scope of the atrocities committed against our people," reads a statement from Six Nations. "This is genocide. Six Nations continues to send good thoughts and good medicine their way."

Indigenous community members in need of support can contact the Six Nations 24/7 Mobile Crisis Line at 519-445-2204 or 1-866-445-2204.

Six Nations also operates a health and additions phone line Monday to Friday at 519-445-2143.

A list of further Indigenous mental health resources can be accessed here.

If you are a former residential school student in distress, or have been affected by the residential school system and need help, you can contact the 24-hour Indian Residential Schools Crisis Line at 1-866-925-4419, or the Indian Residential School Survivors Society toll free line at 1-800-721-0066.