Emotional funeral held for teen killed in Surrey crash

One of the three young hockey players killed in a high-speed crash in Surrey last weekend was laid to rest Saturday.

Only family was present in person for the funeral for 16-year-old Ronin Sharma, but the emotional service was also streamed live online.

Sharma, 16-year-old Caleb Reimer and 17-year-old Parker Magnuson were all killed when the vehicle they were in crashed into a tree on 104 Avenue just before 3 a.m. on Aug. 21.

The tragedy shook not only the local community, but also the broader hockey community. The three teens were all current or former members of the Delta Hockey Academy.

Sharma's brother Ryan and sister Natasha each shared their memories of Ronin, describing the teen as someone whose smile could light up a room and who touched the lives of many, despite his young age.

"I never thought I'd have to write a speech to give at a funeral, especially one for my 16-year-old brother," Ryan Sharma said. "It doesn't make sense: Our Ronin ripped away from us at such a young age without any warning or a chance to help him."

"Ronin, you were so young," Natasha Sharma said, through tears. "You had so much time to live, and so many things to experience."

"I am so proud of the man, the hockey player and the person you grew into. I am so honored as your sister to hear how much of an amazing, caring, loving, talented and humble person you are."