Emotional moment as North Bay mom, 44, earns high school diploma

Miranda-May Deveau, a 44-year-old mother in North Bay, is proving you're never too old to learn.

Deveau was one of 25 adults who graduated Thursday night from St. Joseph Adult Education Campus, overcoming obstacles to receive her high school diploma.

“I’m so relieved and happy and I just have a mixed bag of emotions,” said Deveau, wearing her green cap and gown on stage, holding back tears as she held her high school diploma.

“I grew up thinking I could never do this. Here I am doing it.”

When Deveau completed Grade 8, she said her teachers told she would never finish school or amount to anything. It was her son that helped inspire her to prove them wrong.

"When my son graduated, he started bugging me ‘Mom when is it going to be your turn? Mom when is it going to be your turn?’" she said.

She enrolled in September and was named class valedictorian. She gave a short speech to the graduates.

Deveau plans to attend Canadore College in September for the two-year Indigenous Wellness and Addictions Prevention program. She hopes to one day open a healing lodge to help her fellow First Nations residents who are struggling with addictions and mental health.

"In this city, almost everywhere you go, you see someone addicted and down on their luck. They are suffering," she said.

After the ceremony, Deveau was embraced by her family, who couldn't be more proud of her.

"I’m so happy she's accomplished this. Even I doubted her a little bit,” said her mother, Merry Deveau.

“She was focused and she did it."

Math and English teacher Bernie Moseley-Williams said education is a two-way street at the school, which has graduated around 400 adults in the last 13 years.

"The staff is on the journey, as well,” Moseley-Williams said.

“We are learning just as much they are. We put a customized program out there for each one of them that's relevant and meaningful.”

He said seeing students finally hold their diploma often inspires others who haven’t completed their education to enroll.

"I did it,” Deveau laughed.

“I'm so proud of myself."