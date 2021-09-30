Emotional support available on National Day for Truth and Reconciliation and beyond

As Canada takes time to remember and reflect on the country's first National Day for Truth and Reconciliation mental health support is available for those who are struggling emotionally.

If you are a former residential school student in distress, or have been affected by the residential school system and need help, you can contact the Indian Residential Schools Crisis Line at 1-866-925-4419.

The NAN Hope program in northern Ontario also offers free confidential services to members from the 49 First Nation communities and their families in the Nishnawbe Ask Nation and front-line workers at 1-844-626-4673.

Sometimes it is hard to recognize when you need help or someone to talk to, and once you do, it can sometimes be difficult to ask for help. If you know someone who is struggling with grief or intergenerational trauma caused by Canada's residential school system, NAN Hope takes referrals. A service navigator can reach out and check in with someone you are concerned about.

The Indian Residential School Survivors Society is an organization out of British Columbia with 20 years of experience providing services to survivors. It can be reached at 1-800-721-0066.

Help is available for IRS Survivors, their families, and anyone requiring emotional support or assistance.

Additional mental-health support and resources for Indigenous people are available here.

