Emotional victim impact statements heard at sentencing hearing

The friends of murder victim Dereck Szaflarski, 27, of London let the court know how much they miss him through their words today.

As the sentencing hearing for Robert Ashley Williams, 39, got underway, the friends didn’t hold back describing Szaflarski as kind and gentle.

“Dereck was someone who got fulfilment from helping others. He taught me how to live and make every day count,” said long-time friend Chase McAllister.

His former roommate Breana Bielak told the court that after Szaflarski’s stabbing death along Richmond Row in downtown London her life turned upside down.

“I can still remember the heart-wrenching feeling of Dereck being taken from me,” she continued. “I started drinking more and more to numb the pain and ended up losing my job.”

Bielak said at 25 years of age she was helping plan her best friend’s funeral saying, “kissing his cold dead body good-bye, my life changed forever that day and my heart will forever feel that pain.”

Szaflarski had been out partying on his birthday in May of 2018 when he ran into the 39-year old Williams and got into a fight. Williams pulled out a knife and stabbed the victim five times.

He was found guilty of second degree murder after the jury deliberated for less than four hours on Tuesday following a two-week trial.

The conviction comes with an automatic life sentence, however, Justice Michael McArthur will decide how long Williams will serve in prison before becoming eligible for parole.

More victim impact statements are expected to be heard including those from Szaflarski’s family when the sentencing hearing resumes on Monday, May 2.