Employee and customer accused of defrauding Guelph store out of over $2,000

Guelph police have charged a store employee and one of his regular customers with 13 counts of fraud.

Police say officers were called to a business in the city’s south end in late March after staff reported the alleged fraud.

Staff said on several occasions, a regular customer would approach one particular staff member for assistance making a purchase.

Police say, the employee would then drastically reduce the cost of items and wrongly apply coupons to the point the bill was reduced to zero on some occasions.

The losses totalled over $2,000, police say.

Two men, aged 20 and 68, each face 13 counts of fraud under $5,000 with court dates to follow.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.