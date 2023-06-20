Employee assaulted at Kitchener business, police treating as hate-motivated
Multimedia Journalist
Karis Mapp
An arrest has been made following an assault in Kitchener that police are calling a hate-motived incident.
Waterloo regional police say they received a report that a male assaulted an employee at a business in the Kingsway Drive area on Sunday morning around 7:40.
Investigators say no physical injuries were reported by the victim.
A 29-year-old Kitchener man was arrested and charged with assault.
Police continue to appeal for tips in the case, and ask anyone with information to contact them at 519-570-9777, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
