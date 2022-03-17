Employee at Burnaby skincare business charged after women allegedly sexually assaulted during treatments

A man has been charged after two women reported being sexually assaulted during treatments at a Burnaby skincare business, local Mounties say.

Police said Farshad Khojsteh Kashani, 47, was charged with two counts of sexual assault with a weapon on Monday. He's since been ordered to stop performing any form of laser treatments.

Investigators said the charges are connected to two reports of alleged sexual assaults that happened during treatments at Fab Skin Care on Kingsway. The first victim reported an assault to police in 2019. In 2021, a second victim came forward, alleging assault by the same practitioner at the same clinic.

"We are grateful to the two women who came forward to police, but our investigators haven’t ruled out that there could be other people with information who we have not yet heard from," said Cpl. Michelle Hurtubise in a news release Thursday.

"We are appealing for anyone else with information to contact our investigators."

In connection to the allegations, Fraser Health issued a notice Thursday warning anyone who got high-intensity focused ultrasound "vaginal tightening services" from Fab Skin Care to immediately get tested for sexually transmitted infections.

Fraser Health said it was told the business wasn't providing the services by a registered health professional and wasn't using appropriate infection-control measures. The operator has been ordered to stop performing the services.

The health authority said anyone who received the service at the clinic should speak to a primary care provider as soon as possible and be tested for chlamydia, gonorrhea and syphilis. The individuals should also be routinely screened for human papillomavirus, or HPV.

"Members of the public should be aware that, under the B.C. Health Professions Act, only certain registered health professionals may perform services involving intravaginal devices or intravaginal examinations," the notice from Fraser Health said.

"If a personal service establishment is using intravaginal devices, ask if their services are performed by a registered health professional."

Those awaiting test results should take steps to prevent possible exposure to others, like wearing a condom while having sex, Fraser Health said.

Mounties urge anyone with additional information to call investigators at 604-646-9511.