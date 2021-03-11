An employee at a city of Ottawa arena in Kanata has tested positive for COVID-19.

The employee was last at the John G Mlacak Community Centre arena on March 7.

In a memo to Council, Recreation, Cultural and Facility Services general manager Dan Chenier says the employee was asymptomatic the last day they worked.

"Upon experiencing symptoms, the employee presented for testing on March 10," said Chenier.

"A positive test was confirmed on March 11 and the individual continues to self-isolate at home. To protect the privacy of the individual, we will not be releasing their name."

The city is working with Ottawa Public Health to conduct contact tracing of individuals who have, or may have been, in close contact with the employee.

The John G Mlacak Community Centre is located on Campeau Drive in Kanata.