Employee at Nesters Market punched in the face while trying to stop theft

A worker at a Nesters Food Market in Vancouver was hit so hard by an alleged thief on Monday, his glasses were knocked off his face.

The confrontation at the supermarket chain’s East Broadway location was witnessed by a passerby who recorded part of the incident using his cellphone.

“I was just walking by and they came crashing through the front doors, fists flying,” said Mount Pleasant resident Darren Reiter.

The violence appeared to stem from stolen cereal, and the employee was struck when he pulled the food away from the man.

“Frontline workers should not have to go to work worrying about being punched in the face,” said Reiter.

The video shows the aftermath. The man is seen holding up his fists, seemingly wanting to fight.

“You already hit me once, so (expletive) off,” the employee is heard saying.

There has been a dramatic increase in violent shoplifting incidents since the pandemic began.

Vancouver police said this latest incident has not been reported, and urged the store to get in touch with the department.

“I witness violent confrontations almost on a daily basis,” said Reiter. “I hope that our government begins to take the problem more seriously.”

CTV News reached out to Nesters Market for comment, but has not heard back. The store does give free food to people in need, if asked.