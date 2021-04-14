Employee at Ottawa child care centre tests positive for COVID-19

The toddler program at a city of Ottawa run child care centre will close for at least 14 days after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

The city says an employee at the Dr. E. Couture Child Care Centre on Riverside Drive tested positive for coronavirus. The employee last worked on April 12, and tested positive on the 14th.

"In consultation with Ottawa Public Health, it has been determined that the toddler program at Dr. E. Couture Child Care Centre will be closing for a period of at least 14 days," said Donna Gray, Ottawa's Community and Social Services general manager.

"There has been no COVID-19 transmission within the centre identified thus far."

Last week, the city reported the pre-school program at the Dr. E. Couture Child Care Centre would be closed for 14 days after an employee tested positive.

Gray says Children's Services staff continue to work with Ottawa Public Health to prevent further transmission of COVID-19 and to keep children and staff save.

Staff are reviewing important practices to reduce COVID-19 transmission, including: