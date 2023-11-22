Employee at Sask. school charged with sexual offences involving male student
A Moose Jaw woman who was a teacher’s assistant at Ecole Gravelbourg School is facing multiple sexual related charges involving a teenage boy who police say was a student of the school.
According to an RCMP news release, following a lengthy investigation, police arrested and charged Dannica Lowes on Nov. 16.
RCMP first received a report of the alleged offences in September.
Lowes has been charged with one count each of sexual assault, sexual interference, luring a child, making sexually explicit material available to a child invitation to sexual touching and possession of child pornography, the release said.
Lowes is scheduled to appear in court in Assiniboia, Sask. on Dec. 14.
RCMP said due to the nature of the investigations, work will be done to determine if there are any additional victims.
Gravelbourg is approximately 186 kilometres southwest of Regina.
