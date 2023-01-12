Employee busted stealing from Kingsville business: OPP

Essex County OPP say an investigation at a Kingsville business revealed that an employee had been stealing items.

On Sept. 3, officers with the Kingsville Detachment were contacted by a business owner on Road 2 in relation to thefts from the business.

As a result of the investigation, a 38-year-old Amherstburg man has been charged with the following offences:

Theft Over $5000,

Theft Under $5000 (eight counts)

The accused is scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice located in Windsor at a later date.