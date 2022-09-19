Employee dragged behind vehicle during armed robbery in Guelph: police

Three men from Brampton have been arrested in connection to a robbery in Guelph where a hatchet was brandished, according to the Guelph Police Service.

On Sept. 8, around 6:40 p.m., police were called to a business on Wellington Street West. An employee had seen a man leaving the business with a shopping cart full of merchandise. When the employee went to investigate, a second man exited a vehicle while holding up a hatchet.

Police said the employee continued to try to stop the theft and sustained minor injuries after he was dragged approximately five metres by the fleeing vehicle. He declined medical treatment. The suspects fled with around $600 worth of product.

Police said they identified the three individuals, and on Sept. 16, detectives located the suspects in Caledon

With the assistance of Caledon OPP, the suspects were stopped in a vehicle and taken into custody.

Two 25-year-old Brampton men and a 29-year-old Brampton man were arrested and charged with multiple offences including robbery with a weapon, assault with a weapon, possessing weapons for a dangerous purpose and dangerous driving.

The stolen merchandise was not recovered, according to police.