Employee files stolen in cyber attack on Sault-area school board

Sensitive data on employees was stolen in last month's cyber attack, a Sault Ste. Marie area school board says as the investigation continues.

The Huron-Superior Catholic District School Board provided an update on the Dec. 15 'cyber incident' in a news release Tuesday morning saying, "the perpetrators who compromised our network did steal a significant number of files from a board file server."

While those responsible told the board the files have been deleted, the board said it will analyze the stolen files and notify those affected.

"At this time, we have determined that employees employed in the last four tax years (2019 to 2022) are likely affected. The exposed information includes social insurance numbers, date of birth information, compensation information, banking information and (if applicable) garnishment information," the board said.

Affected employees should receive a notification letter within the next two weeks and the school board will give them two years of credit monitoring in response.

"Some students and parents will likely be affected by the incident, though it will take the board time to analyze data to determine who is affected and to what extent. We will continue to be transparent and will notify those affected as appropriate and in light of our findings. We appreciate that this news may be concerning, and sincerely apologize," the board said.

The board said it has been working with experts to make improvements to the privacy issue and network security.

When it first happened less than three weeks ago, students were sent home after hackers sent a note through school photocopiers saying they had gained access to the school's network.

At the time, the board said the phone and computer system was targeted and no demand was made.