Employee fired amid investigation into 'financial irregularities' at Regina's Mobile Crisis Services

Mobile Crisis Services has engaged the Regina Police Service (RPS) in an ongoing investigation into financial irregularities within the organization.

In a news release Friday, Mobile Crisis said it hired MNP LLP to perform an independent forensic audit and investigation in July 2021. The organization said the investigation was launched after irregularities were detected in its payroll process.

The report has since been referred to RPS.

“Once made aware of the issue, Mobile Crisis Services also implemented additional and appropriate safeguards and controls to ensure that it is complying and operating effectively and efficiently,” Mobile Crisis said, in the news release.

The organization said it is unable to offer further comment about the investigation, but confirmed an employee has been dismissed as a result of the initial MNP report.