Employee injured during armed robbery at Cambridge jewelry store: WRPS
CTV News Kitchener Videographer
Heather Senoran
An investigation is underway into reports of an armed robbery at a jewelry store in Cambridge on Monday afternoon.
According to a news release from the Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS), it happened just before 1 p.m. at a business near Cedar Street and Berkley Road.
Three suspects were reported to have entered the store armed with a gun. They allegedly stole merchandise before leaving the store.
Police said an employee at the store sustained minor physical injuries during the incident.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.
