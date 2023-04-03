iHeartRadio

Employee injured during armed robbery at Cambridge jewelry store: WRPS


A jewelry store, at Cedar Street and Berkley Road in Cambridge, was robbed on April 3, 2023. (Dave Pettitt/CTV News Kitchener)

An investigation is underway into reports of an armed robbery at a jewelry store in Cambridge on Monday afternoon.

According to a news release from the Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS), it happened just before 1 p.m. at a business near Cedar Street and Berkley Road.

Three suspects were reported to have entered the store armed with a gun. They allegedly stole merchandise before leaving the store.

Police said an employee at the store sustained minor physical injuries during the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

