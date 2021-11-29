Employee of store in Polo Park area threatened with handgun: Winnipeg police

Officers with the Winnipeg Police Service are investigating after a suspect – brandishing a handgun – threatened an employee at a store in the Polo Park area on Saturday.

Police were called to the store in the 600 block of Empress Street for the report of a robbery.

Officers allege that a security worker confronted a man outside the store, when a second man, who was armed with a gun, got out of a car and threatened the employee.

The suspects then drove away in the car. No one was hurt during the incident.

The Winnipeg police’s major crimes unit is investigating. Police ask anyone with information to call 204-986-3061 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.