Employee seriously injured underground at Nutrien Cory Potash Mine

A mine worker remains in hospital with serious injuries after a piece of tunnel roof fell on top of him while working underground at a potash mine southwest of Saskatoon.

“One of our colleagues, an underground employee at our Cory potash mine, was seriously injured,” said Nutrien’s Director of Communications in a statement to CTV News.

Nutrien says the accident happened Thursday Sept. 29. And the company's mine rescue team provided immediate care to the man before he was taken to hospital.

“We are hopeful for his recovery and are working with the Saskatchewan Mine Inspector to review the incident,” said Nutrien.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the injured man, his partner and nine-month-old daughter.

“A huge potash slab fell on top of him. He has some internal injuries and crushed many bones, legs, hip and has been in hours of surgery,” said the creator of the GoFundMe on the page.

An update on Monday says the man is still sedated and he’s expected to have a “lengthy hospital stay.”

The Ministry of Labour Relations and Workplace Safety says the Occupational Health and Safety investigators are reviewing the matter and no further details are available at this time.