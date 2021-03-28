Employees at Loblaws in Ottawa, Foodland in Russell test positive for COVID-19

Employees at Loblaws stores in South Keyes and Ottawa's east-end have tested positive for COVID-19 this weekend.

In a statement on its website, Loblaws says an employee at the Loblaws at 2210C Bank Street (South Keys) tested positive for COVID-19. The last day the team member worked was on March 22.

On Friday, Loblaw reported an employee at Loblaws at 1910 St. Laurent Blvd. tested positive for COVID-19. The last day the employee worked at the store was March 20.

Loblaw reports all cases of COVID-19 involving employees on its website.

FOODLAND IN RUSSELL

On Thursday, Sobeys reported an employee at the Foodland Store in Russell tested positive for COVID-19. The last day the employee worked was March 19.