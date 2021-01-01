Employees at Ottawa's Montfort Hospital lined up to receive the COVID-19 vaccine on New Year's Day.

On Twitter, the Montfort Hospital said its employees started to be vaccinated against novel coronavirus.

Heron COVID-19 care and screening clinic clerk Josee Brisson was the first employee to receive the vaccine.

Here we go! ��



Our employees have started to be vaccinated against #COVID19 #shotofhope



Josée Brisson, a clerk at the Heron Care & testing Clinic and a member of the Montfort team, was happy to receive her #vaccine this morning.



It's a good start to this new year ��

The hospital said at the request of Pfizer and the Ontario Government, the vaccine cannot be moved so all employees will need to travel to the Ottawa Hospital to receive the vaccine.

Health care workers in hospitals and long-term care homes are among the first people in Ottawa to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

On Dec. 15, the first Ottawa worker received the COVID-19 vaccine. Personal support worker Jo-Anne Miner received the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at the Ottawa Hospital.