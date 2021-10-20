iHeartRadio

Employees at Regina Catholic schools need to fully vaccinated by Nov. 22

Staff, teachers and volunteers at the Regina Catholic School Division will need to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 before Nov. 22 or start providing regular negative tests, according to a letter sent to parents Wednesday evening.

RCSD says the policy – which was announced at the beginning of the month – will apply to anyone who works or volunteers in schools, the central office, school buses and other facilities. The mandate will not apply to students or parents going to extra-curricular events at the schools.

The school division says parents who want to volunteer in schools can get in touch with their child’s principal to share their proof of vaccination.

