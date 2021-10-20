Employees at Regina Catholic schools need to fully vaccinated by Nov. 22
Staff, teachers and volunteers at the Regina Catholic School Division will need to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 before Nov. 22 or start providing regular negative tests, according to a letter sent to parents Wednesday evening.
RCSD says the policy – which was announced at the beginning of the month – will apply to anyone who works or volunteers in schools, the central office, school buses and other facilities. The mandate will not apply to students or parents going to extra-curricular events at the schools.
The school division says parents who want to volunteer in schools can get in touch with their child’s principal to share their proof of vaccination.
