Employees confront man breaking into business, arrested for five other break-ins: WRPS

A 26-year-old man is facing a number of break-in related charges after reportedly being confronted by employees of a business he was trying to break into.

Regional police say they received a report around 1:15 a.m. on Friday of an in-progress break-in at a business in the area of Lester Street and University Avenue in Waterloo.

The man reportedly broke into the business, was confronted by employees, got into a physical altercation, and then fled.

Police say they later found and arrested the man while also identifying him as involved in five other break-ins at other businesses in the neighbourhood.

A man has been charged with theft under $5000, two counts of breaking and entering, three counts of breaking and entering with intent, assault, possession of drugs, and possession of break-in instruments.