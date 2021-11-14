Employees confront person who breaks in, police searching for suspect: OPP

Ontario Provincial Police are looking for a break in suspect that was confronted and scared off by employees.

The incident happened around 12:30 a.m. on Friday at a Queensway East store in Simcoe.

Police say a person forcibly opened the front sliding doors of the business, got inside, and removed some items. They were then immediately confronted by employees, dropped the items, ran outside, and fled in a blue Kia hatchback.

The suspect is described as a white male with dark hair, wearing a grey t-shirt, green army cargo pants, and running shoes.

Anyone who has information about the incident is asked to contact Norfolk County OPP.