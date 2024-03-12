Employees thwart ATM theft in Kitchener

Waterloo regional police are trying to identify three people who tried to break into an ATM Monday at a Kitchener business.

Officers were called to the Weber Street East and Fergus Avenue property around 11:35 p.m.

Witnesses said three people entered the secure building and tried to break open an ATM.

Employees, who were inside at the time, intervened and the suspects left empty-handed.

Police are asking anyone who was in the area at the time, and has dash cam or surveillance video, to give them a call.