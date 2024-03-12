Employees thwart ATM theft in Kitchener
CTV News Kitchener Digital Content Producer
Jennifer K. Baker
Waterloo regional police are trying to identify three people who tried to break into an ATM Monday at a Kitchener business.
Officers were called to the Weber Street East and Fergus Avenue property around 11:35 p.m.
Witnesses said three people entered the secure building and tried to break open an ATM.
Employees, who were inside at the time, intervened and the suspects left empty-handed.
Police are asking anyone who was in the area at the time, and has dash cam or surveillance video, to give them a call.
