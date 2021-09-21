Employees with City of Timmins must prove they are vaccinated by Oct. 1

The City of Timmins is joining other Ontario municipalities by bringing in a mandatory vaccine policy.

In a news release Tuesday, the city said the policy would apply to all municipal employees, students, contractors within city facilities and volunteers.

"The city has a responsibility to take every reasonable precaution to ensure the safety and protection of its workers, their loved ones, the community, and our healthcare system," the release said.

Unless medically exempt, staff must prove they are fully vaccinated by end of business day Oct. 1.

"Employees who have received one vaccine dose as of the above date will need to complete Rapid Antigen Testing twice per week as they move towards full vaccination," the city said.

"The policy was crafted following guidance and mandates recently set by the province regarding vaccine passports. The City of Timmins is committed to providing a safe work environment for all employees."

The announcement in Timmins follows similar policies in Sault Ste. Marie and Greater Sudbury.