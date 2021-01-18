Stellantis, formerly Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, is sending a message to employees Monday morning regarding a second blockade at Windsor Assembly Plant.

The company says employees will not be paid if production is shut down as a result of the blockade.

“We have advised Unifor leadership that if our Windsor Assembly Plant production is impacted by any unlawful blockade, employees will not be paid for the period of any shutdown caused by Unifor’s deliberate actions,” said a statement from Stellantis. “It is imperative that Unifor’s actions cease immediately so that our Windsor employees, suppliers and operations are not negatively impacted.”

The statement goes on to say that the Unifor blockade at Windsor Assembly has “unjustly impacted our Windsor operations and suppliers.”

Unifor put up the blockade the first time on Jan. 5 after learning MotiPark was awarded the contract for releasing services, instead of Auto Warehousing Company (AWC) Windsor, which previously handled the work.

Unifor is fighting for the jobs of 60 unionized AWC workers.

On Jan. 11, the union took down the blockade, saying they received word that FCA contacted AWC management and they are coming back with their workforce to run the business interim.

The blockade went back up on Friday.