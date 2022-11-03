Employers concerned about rising rates of burnout in the workplace

There’s been a lot of talk about burnout, particularly since the COVID-19 pandemic started. And it seems it’s top of mind in the work world for many.

A new survey suggests employers are worried about burnout, and you don’t have to go far to find a worker experiencing it.

Arbit Basatia supervises a fast-food joint, and lately, he’s had to pick up a lot of extra shifts.

“It’s always crazy busy, every single day,” Basatia tells CTV Atlantic. “There’s less people, and everybody’s just quitting, not working hard, and then we have the labour shortage.”

The survey suggests that 80 per cent of bosses are concerned about the mental health and wellness of employees, particularly around burnout.

“Employers are very worried about the labour shortage, turnover and employee mental health,” says Ivana Zanardo of the Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan.

Employers also worry about inflation, and are choosing to increase wages rather than beefing up retirement plans.

The group that commissioned the survey believes all Canadians should have pensions.

“It’s our hope that they recognize the importance of providing retirement savings plans,” Zanardo added.

Meanwhile, the head of the Halifax Chamber of Commerce isn’t surprised by the survey’s findings.

“If I was surprised at all, I’m surprised it took this long to talk about burnout,” Patrick Sullivan says. “And now we seem to be coming closer to a recession. People are worried, businesses are worried, interest rates are going up.”

Then there’s a low unemployment rate, which means competition for workers, and in some industries like construction --- high demand.

“There’s a lot of need for construction, but there is also the labour shortage,” says James Noade, an elevator technician.

And while the survey found 80 per cent of workplaces are worried about burnout, the same amount are worried about staffing shortages.

Of course, either of these issues could lead to the other.