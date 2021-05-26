Employment programs for at-risk youth in the Sault get funding boost

Two organizations in Sault Ste. Marie, which providing training for youth facing barriers when it comes to finding work, will be able to continue their operations.

The Sault Community Career Centre and local YMCA will receive federal funding of $2 million from the Youth Employment Skills Strategy (YESS), which came into effect in 2019.

Around 155 people will be helped between the two projects, both of which aim at giving participants the life and job skills needed to hold down a meaningful career.

"This program has shown success in many instances," said Sault MP Terry Sheehan. "Success in placing security guards, PSWs, personal support workers that are so critical during COVID-19, so this stands to be a long-term gain for everyone involved."

Sustainable careers

Jennifer Rizzo, a director with the Community Career Centre, said its program looks to reshape the mindset of people, so they land a sustainable career, rather than a quick job.

"It's what we're hearing from employers, that in most cases, it's not always about the skill, but rather the right mindset of the candidate," she said.

Rizzo said COVID-19's impact on the job market is certainly taking a toll, but it's not all doom and gloom.

"Currently I think there is more demand, there's more jobs than there are people to fill them," she said.

The funding adds on to the $2 million Canada Summer Jobs program announced last week.

The Sault Community Career Centre's program will continue to run until 2023, while the YMCA's program runs until the end of next year.