Empowering kids against exploitation in northern Ontario

Empowerment was the theme of a recent learning unit at Holy Cross Catholic Elementary School in Sudbury.

The campaign was put on by a non-profit group called Angels of Hope Against Human Trafficking and was funded by the province. Officials hope building self-esteem and empowerment will help students if they ever face a comprising situation.

The book 'I Am Perfectly Designed' by TV star Karamo Brown was the focus of the campaign.

"I learned from this story that you are perfectly designed no matter how you look," said Maleah Filiatreault, a Grade 4 student.

Students made posters about what it meant to them.

"Empowerment is like, it's OK to ask for help," said Cooper Didone, a Grade 5 student.

The campaign was designed and delivered by Angels of Hope.

"To show the kids that they are unique and to empower children to be able to make smart choices," said Cristina Scarpellini, founder and executive director, said of the goals of the campaign.

"And we are hoping … kids will feel confident and comfortable enough to speak to a trusted adult if there is ever a situation that is compromising for them."

Officials said they softened the language and messaging for elementary students to ensure it was age-appropriate.

"The messages are going to be very different from age 4 to maybe age 12," said Lynzy Lalonde, project coordinator with Angels of Hope.

"But that's OK because that is where they are and to know that they are in a place of belonging that they are loved, that we are enough and these are all prevention pieces against human trafficking and child exploitation."

Students in from JK to Grade 6 took part.

"They learn how to empower themselves by loving who they are," said Carole Remillard, vice-principal of Holy Cross Catholic Elementary School.

"And then once they love who they are, they could learn what's OK, what's not OK and then … make the choices for themselves and say no if they need to."

This is the group's first Empowered Kids program at an elementary school in Sudbury. The group hopes to share their message at other schools across northern Ontario in the future.