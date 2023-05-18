Empty cash register stolen during Dresden gas station break-in

Chatham-Kent police are looking for two suspects who stole an empty cash register during a gas station break-in in Dresden.

Police responded to an alarm at a gas station on St. George Street just before 3 a.m. on Thursday morning,

Upon arrival, officers observed that the front door of the business had been smashed. The suspects stole the cash register, which was empty.

The first suspect was described as:

White man with facial hair

Wearing a black Helly Hanson jacket, khaki pants and white shoes

The second suspect was described as:

Wearing a black coat with a flat brimmed black and purple hat, white gloves, grey pants and black shoes

The suspects were last seen leaving in a dark coloured vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Const. Andy Brown at andrewbr@chatham-kent.ca

Anonymous callers may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) and may be eligible for a cash reward.