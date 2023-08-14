Empty harvest: Extreme weather affecting crops in Nova Scotia

Andy Vermeulen started farming back in 1988 with only 20 acres, he’s now up to 400 acres all planted and harvested by hand.

Asparagus, peppers, cucumbers and lettuce are among his main crops. Some of the crops are doing alright, others aren’t.

“Lettuce has taken a big hit, and a lot of it is due to the fact we had 300 mm of rain over five weeks and every time it rains, you can’t get on the field,” says the farmer from Canning, N.S.

Vermeulan estimates he’ll be down about 5,000 cases of lettuce from last year.

“The product should be ready, it isn’t ready and I’m having to tell my customers I can’t supply you with iceberg or I can’t supply you with romaine,” Vermeulan says.

Other extreme weather phenomenon have taken a toll as well.

“We are being dramatically affected by the polar vortex,” says Peter Elderkin.

He has about 700 cherry trees that should be ready for picking, but January’s deep freeze killed this year’s buds.

Losses are pegged at well over $100,000.

“Cherries are nonexistent. There is no cherries, no plums, no peaches, basically the stone fruits are gone,” Elderkin says.

“Our philosophy always has been to try and support Nova Scotia farmers,” says Lil MacPherson.

With the effects of weather on this year’s harvest, it’s a task that’s becoming harder to do for the restaurant owner.

“Definitely getting difficult. We’re checking in on the farmers and it just goes to show me even more that we need to really support the farmers market of Nova Scotia,” MacPherson says.

Despite a trying year, Vermeulan is optimistic of what’s to come.

“Over the years we’ve sort of gotten a custom to the ups and downs and this year, the downs are trying,” says Vermeulan.

He says there is about 7 weeks left in this growing season, but that is of course, if the weather cooperates.

For the latest Nova Scotia news, visit our dedicated provincial page.