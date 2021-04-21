Empty southeast London townhouse sprayed with bullets

The London police Crime Gun Task Force is investigating after an empty home was struck by multiple bullets early Wednesday morning.

Officers responded to Vinewood Court, in the area of Cleveland Avenue, just before 2 a.m. after several 911 calls about gunshots.

Investigators determined firearm had been discharged, hitting a home on Vinewood Court.

Police found no one at home and there were no reported injuries.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to call police at 519-661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.