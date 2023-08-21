EMS headquarters running behind, but still on budget
It will open months behind schedule, but Bruce County’s new paramedic services headquarters is still on budget, according to county officials.
The new headquarters for Bruce County EMS was supposed to be open by now, but supply chain issues caused construction delays, meaning the new $9.5 million structure will be opening this October.
Bruce County employs 100 paramedics, working out of 12 ambulances, to cover the vast geography of the county.
Paramedic administration, currently in Walkerton, will move to Port Elgin, when the new headquarters opens its doors, as will paramedics stationed in Saugeen Shores.
Other paramedic stations in Bruce County will remain open to allow for the quickest response times possible, according to Bruce County officials.
