EMS treating 'two critical patients' after crash on Queen's Line


(Source: Chatham-Kent Police Service)

Chatham-Kent EMS assessed and treated “two critical patients” following a crash on Queen’s Line.

Emergency crews were called to the scene at Sinclair Road 2 around 7 a.m. on Tuesday.

Queen’s Line was closed between McDougall Line and Sinclair Road while officers investigated the crash.

Drivers were being asked to avoid the area.

Police said the road reopened around 2 p.m.

