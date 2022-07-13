En route to the future: electric vehicle charging stations coming to Highway 400 ONroutes

The highways and byways may be old, but that doesn’t mean services should be outdated.

Enter the Ivy Charging Network bringing 16 electric vehicle (EV) fast chargers to both Highway 401 and 400.

The Ivy Charging Network is a joint venture between Hydro One and Ontario Power Generation.

Ivy’s partners, ONroute, Canadian Tire and the Ministry of Transportation, are coordinating efforts to bring Level 3 fast-charging stations to highways across the province.

The Ivy Charging Network has already installed 58 Level 3 fast-chargers at 16 ONroute locations, offering charging speeds up to 150 kWs that deliver up to a 100 km charge in 10 minutes.

Ivy will open at the Trenton North and South ONroute locations by the end of July and at the Barrie and King City locations by the end of 2022.

Fast-chargers will be installed at the remaining three ONroute locations by 2025.