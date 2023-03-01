Enbridge expects annual EPS growth of 4 to 6% through 2025, announces new investments
Enbridge Inc. says it expects its earnings per share to grow at a compounded annual rate of four to six per cent through 2025.
In an update of its priorities and financial outlook, the pipeline company says it expects its distributable cash flow per share to grow at an annual rate of about three per cent over the same period.
The guidance came as Enbridge announced plans for $3.3 billion in new investments including the addition of $2.4 billion of new gas transmission modernization and utility spending to its secured capital program.
Enbridge also announced plans to build an oil terminal in Houston at a cost of US$240 million and an agreement with Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and Crestwood Equity Partners to buy natural gas storage company Tres Palacios Holdings LLC for US$335 million.
In addition, Enbridge plans acquire a 10 per cent stake in Divert Inc., a food waste management company expanding into renewable natural gas, for US$80 million.
It also says it will build a 14-kilometre natural gas pipeline in Ontario to help ArcelorMittal Dofasco's plan to change the way it makes steel.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 1, 2023.
-
ASIRT investigating after alleged exchange of fire with Mountie sends Canmore man to hospitalAlberta’s police watchdog confirms it is probing the shooting of a suspect by the RCMP in Canmore, Alta.
-
Meet the Alexandria, Ont. business turning cashews into cheeseNatural and sustainable food products have been growing in popularity, with one business southeast of Ottawa finding success making cheese thanks to trees.
-
RCMP investigating after woman struck by car, seriously injured in NanaimoMounties are investigating after a woman was struck by a car and seriously injured in Nanaimo. The RCMP were called to the intersection of Mostar Road, Rutherford Road and Highway 19A at approximately 11:20 a.m. Tuesday.
-
No event centre funding in provincial budget as Bettman visits CalgaryThere was a lot of money flowing in Calgary's direction in Tuesday's pre-election budget, but one item missing from the list was funding for a new event centre. Despite Danielle Smith supporting the project, her government is not committing any cash at this point.
-
'Lucky to be alive:' Video captures moment transport truck slammed into suspected stolen vehicle on Hwy. 401Aman Kumar says that he feels “lucky to be alive” after colliding with a suspected stolen vehicle on Highway 401 amid icy conditions last week.
-
Victim's loved ones seek justice following Family Day homicideThe family of Barrie's first homicide victim of 2023, Ron Peterson, is trying to come to terms with his death just days after laying him to rest.
-
Seed library locations sprouting across Cambridge as home garden popularity growsAmong the stacks of books at the Preston Idea Exchange, you may be surprised to find stacks of seeds too.
-
Firearms rights, changes to trespassing laws focus of upcoming legislature sessionGovernment House Leader Joseph Schow announced the government's priorities for the fourth session of the 30th legislature on Wednesday morning.
-
No charges against Windsor police officers after man injured while in custody: SIUOntario’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has found officers did not commit any criminal offence in connection to a man’s injuries sustained while in police custody.