Enbridge Gas replacement pipeline now servicing Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent

Enbridge Gas is announcing the completion of a project that is expected to help ensure continuous natural gas service for customers in Southwestern Ontario.

The company said Tuesday that the replacement of its Windsor natural gas pipeline is now in service. The project serves portions of communities in Tecumseh, Lakeshore, Chatham-Kent, Essex, Leamington, Kingsville and Windsor with reliable and dependable natural gas.

“Safety is always top of mind for us, and the completion of this project helps us continue to serve our customers in the safest possible manner,” said Brian Chauvin, manager of Southwest Region Operations, Enbridge Gas. “With what promises to be a cold upcoming winter season, it is as important as ever that we work to ensure our infrastructure and assets are resilient and dependable for when our customers and their communities need them most.”

The 64-km long, six-inch diameter pipeline begins near Enbridge Gas' Sandwich Compressor Station in Tecumseh and follows County Road 46 and Lakeshore Road 309 in the town of Lakeshore. It then continues by following Goodreau Line to the existing Enbridge Gas Port Alma Gate Station in the municipality of Chatham-Kent.

With the Windsor Pipeline Replacement now in service, the company said the system can support both residential and commercial growth across its entire 64-km span. It was placed into service on time.

The project required an approved leave-to-construct application from the Ontario Energy Board (OEB), which was granted in on April 1, 2020. Construction began in May 2020 and was completed in November 2021, and final clean-up activities will occur in early 2022.

“This is good news for families and businesses across Southwestern Ontario who will benefit from the new and upgraded pipeline infrastructure, helping to ensure reliable and safe access to natural gas service,” said Ontario Minister of Energy Todd Smith.