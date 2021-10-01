Enbridge’s Line 3 in service, pipeline to be fully operational by end of month

Enbridge Inc.'s Line 3 pipeline is in service and is expected to transport 760,000 barrels per day at full capacity.

The replacement project is the first major Canadian pipeline project to be completed since 2015. It replaces aging infrastructure from the 1960s.

The 1,765-km line will carry oil from Alberta to Enbridge's terminal in Superior, Wisconsin. It will also add about 370,000 additional barrels per day of crude oil export capacity from Western Canada to refineries in the U.S. Midwest.

The $9.3-billion project was first announced in 2014, and construction began in 2017. The last part of the replacement was the 542-kilometre leg in Minnesota.

The project faced opposition from environmental and Indigenous groups, along with court challenges.

In June, Enbridge was handed a victory by the Minnesota Court of Appeals, which affirmed the approvals granted by independent regulators that allowed construction on the Minnesota leg to begin last December.

The company is now waiting to see if that decision is appealed to the Minnesota Supreme Court.

With files from the Canadian Press.