Encampment under Algonquin Boulevard in Timmins raises questions

For the past few weeks, some people who are living rough in Timmins have set up camp in a high profile area: underneath the overpass on Algonquin Boulevard at the Spruce Street intersection.

They told CTV News that this is where they feel comfortable and police said as long as they're not breaking any laws, it's their choice.

Timmins police officials said people have taken notice of the encampment and have called it in to the police.

“Nobody that we’re aware of who is currently at that encampment is technically in crisis," said Marc Depatie, communications coordinator for the Timmins Police Service.

"So we are monitoring the situation from an arm’s length point of view. The moment that any law’s broken, the police will react and take appropriate steps to remedy the situation.”

Brian Marks, chief administrative officer for the Cochrane Social Services Administration Board, said encampments have existed in the city for decades, but were hidden in the bush.

He said people don't seem to mind homelessness when it's hidden.

“I would say this is an opportunity to learn more," said Marks. "To try to understand what goes into homelessness and see it for what it is. That every individual has a story and, you know, for the person that has chosen to sleep under an overpass in Timmins, there’s a story there.”

Samantha McWatch is a member of the group. She said she was evicted from her apartment last winter.

"I had friends and family; it was cold and in winter time and I was allowing them to come stay with me," McWatch said.

"Apparently, there was complaints by the neighbour, but that should be a reason if they were inside my home, right. I pay rent through Ontario Works.

Marks said shelters in the city are not full at this point, but for whatever reason, these people do not want to sleep there.

Officials said outreach workers have met with the people under the overpass and have offered to connect them with services in the community, but said it's their decision whether to accept assistance.