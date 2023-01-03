Encampments along waterways bring new concerns in times of flooding

With all the rain London, Ont. is getting the Upper Thames River Conservation Authority (UTRCA) is warning the public of safety hazards around fast moving waterways.

But this time around there’s an added concern, with all the homeless encampments that have sprung up in dangerous spots along the watershed.

“I’ll stop and talk to them and bring them a meal or a cold drink or a hot drink,” said Woodstock, Ont. resident Cheri McKnight.

An advocate for the homeless, she often ventures into camps to bring food to those in need. But on this day she’s more concerned about those living rough putting their lives in danger by camping too close to the water.

“They’re going to be flooded for sure, and everything is going to be soaking wet, and there’s also mud, so you have the mud slide and everything’s going to get dirty,” she said.

On any day there can be as many as 20 encampments at the former Cedar Creek Golf Course in Woodstock, according to Woodstock Coun. Alex Schadenburg, who also sits on the board of the UTRCA.

He said in communities all along the watershed it’s been difficult to get people to relocate from dangerous spots.

“So now we have an encampment right along the 401, which is where the eighth and ninth golf holes are,” explained Schadenburg. “It’s become a concern for the City of Woodstock because of the health and welfare of the people that are living there.”

UTRCA spokesperson Teresa Hollingsworth said riverside encampments are now included in simulation exercises for the agency.

She said right now banks are slippery and unstable, and the timing of the fluctuating water levels couldn’t be worse with so many people living outside.

“It’s a relatively new problem, especially at this time of year where we see encampments so close to the river,” she said. “Where are these encampments? How can we get the message out to them that there is some kind of danger? So this is going to be a big team that’s working on, ‘How do we get this message out?’”

As for McKnight, she said she’d like people to move indoors into shelter spaces, but she knows most will not.

“With this water, everything’s going to be wet, so I’m going to have to be out there with warm blankets and, I don’t know, whatever I can find today,” she said.