End of an era after former Victoria bus terminal demolished

Work has begun to demolish the Pacific Coach Bus Terminal on the corner of Douglas and Bellville streets in downtown Victoria.

The former bus depot, located on the southeast corner of the Empress Hotel grounds, served travellers for more than five decades.

In an email to CTV News, Bosa Developments said it chose to demolish the building because it was in need of major repairs.

The property was acquired by the Vancouver-based company when it purchased the iconic Fairmont Hotel in 2014. The 1960’s era terminal was closed permanently in May 2016 to make way for the proposed construction of a residential building on the site.

The company says there are no current development plans for the property. It says that once the property on the grounds of the Empress is cleared, landscaping and pathways will be added.