End of an era: Barrie Garden Centre closes its doors

It's the end of an era for a landmark business as the Barrie Garden Centre closed its doors for the final time on Sunday.

The Patterson family first started the well-known garden centre on Bayview Drive in the city's south end 20 years ago.

Warren Patterson said their kids are all grown up now, and they felt it was time for a change.

The garden centre owner added that since announcing the shutdown a few weeks ago, they had been overwhelmed by an outpouring of support from the community.

"People are giving staff the hugs. They are telling the stories of how much they appreciated all the advice that our staff have given over the years," he said. "That's when you know that you've done a good deed to the community, and your staff have really built a good business for you."

A transportation company purchased the land.