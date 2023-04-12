End of an era for the Hamilton Bulldogs

The Hamilton Bulldogs have ended their OHL playoff run, and when they take to the ice next season, they’ll have a new name and hometown.

The team was in a do-or-die situation Monday night as they took on the Barrie Colts in Game 6 of the playoffs. They trailed the series 3-2.

Hamilton started strong with two goals from Sahil Panwar and Lucas Moore in the first, followed by a third goal from Florian Xhekaj at top of the second.

Barrie didn’t let that early lead stop them. The team evened it up in the second period with three goals of their own, followed by another early in the third.

Both teams scored once again before the final buzzer.

The final was 5-4 for Barrie, eliminating the Bulldogs from the OHL playoffs in round one.

The team saluted their fans as they left the ice for the last time.

NEXT FOR THE BULLDOGS

When the Bulldogs return for the 2023-2024 season, they won’t be doing it in Hamilton.

The team will be moving to the Brantford Civic Centre and rebranded as the Brantford Bulldogs.

It’s part of a three-year agreement with the city so the Hamilton arena can get a major renovation.

To prepare for the team’s arrival, the Civic Centre will also get an upgrade thanks to a $7.5 million investment from the city and the team.

The Bulldogs practiced at the Civic Centre back in February, giving fans a preview of what they can expect to see next season.

This isn't goodbye this is simply see you later. pic.twitter.com/bkpTFtZnYo