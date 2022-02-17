End of an era: Last payphone in St. Albert to go offline
St. Albert's last payphone will be no more next month.
Tucked inside the Grandin Medical Clinic, Telus says the payphone has recently generated only five dollars in revenue and on most days, no one uses the phone.
The once common piece of communication technology has steadily been disappearing over the last two decades.
According to Telus, there are only 77 payphones left in the Edmonton area.
Aminata Bah, 21, said she last used a payphone in 2014 when she was at the mall with her aunt, and neither of them had a phone.
"It was helpful at the time," Bah said, adding that now most people have cell phones.
She said she likely has only used a payphone twice in her entire life.
"I think I used one once," said Reese Roth, 32.
"It's kind of already disappeared in my mind," he added. "I haven't seen one for years and years."
"I used to work for the phone company, so I'm sad to see it go," Bill Murray told CTV News Edmonton. "But that's progress, and that's the way it is."
Murray says he only has fond memories of using payphones.
"I phoned a girl on a payphone, and I was nervous," Murray recalled, as he laughed. "I'm not going to tell that story in case my wife sees this."
