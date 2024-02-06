End of community fridge not an end to services, Parkdale Food Centre says

The Parkdale Food Centre is telling patrons that the closure of its community fridge this week will not mean a reduction in services for people in need.

The food centre said last month that it would be closing its indoor community fridge and pantry in Hintonburg as of Thursday, Feb. 8 because there was so much demand that it was impossible for the organization to keep up.

"What's been happening is we're having long lines of people show up to access the community fridge. And really, the fridge wasn't intended as that main food distribution point," said Parkdale Food Centre executive director Beth Caivaglia.

The centre sometimes has 40 to 50 people crowding the space, waiting for the chance to take some food home.

"We want to ensure that when we create resources for people that they're sustainable and [the patrons] are met with dignity," said Parkdale Food Centre kitchen manager Simon Bell. "We no longer felt that that we could do that with the community fridge."

Staff are stressing that people who need food will not see a reduction in service.

"I wouldn't call it a reduction in service," said Mino’Weesini grocery program manager Vladimir Solorzano. "The produce that was used for the community fridge will come here or it will be used in the community kitchen."

The Mino'weesini grocery program is the Parkdale Food Centre's catchment-based grocery program, located at 5 Hamilton Ave. N. It also is seeing high levels of demand.

"In November, we provided food for 1,465 persons from this place," said Solorzano.

The changes are meant to simplify things for residents.

"If you need groceries and things like that, you've got a 5 Hamilton Avenue, and if you're interested in coming and having a delicious meal, you come to 30 Rosemount Avenue," Bell said.

While the pressure on charities continues to grow, so too does the call for community donations, and it goes beyond food.

"Items that are always welcome is dog food, cat food, laundry, soap, toiletries, and period products," said Solorzana.