'End of life': Structural concerns force Holy Rosary School to close
Staff
CTVNewsRegina.ca
Holy Rosary Community School will be closing its doors due to structural concerns.
A letter was sent to the Ministry of Education as part of the school board’s Major and Minor Capital Funding and Projects Submission highlighting the need for a rebuild.
It was voted on at Monday night’s school board meeting.
“The foundation of this building is seriously compromised despite the current remedial structural work. This school has an inevitable end of life date,” read the proposal.
Holy Rosary School began construction in 1914, with additions in 1928 and 1971.
Regina Catholic School Division provided notice to parents regarding the closure.
More details to come…
-
Victim support fund launched in wake of alleged crimes involving Lethbridge babyAdvocacy groups who were horrified by the news of a brutal assault on a baby girl in Lethbridge say they have created a fund to help out, enlisting support from an organization that helps hundreds of young victims each year.
-
Huron County family picking up the pieces following house fireCassandra Carter and her family had just left their rented farmhouse on Cardiff Road, between Belgrave and Wingham, Ont. early Saturday morning, when they got a phone call. 'One of my cousins called to say he heard there was a fire on Cardiff Road, and it was ours,' said Carter while standing in front of her destroyed home.
-
Winnipeg man charged following spree of robberies, break-ins since November: policeA 32-year-old Winnipeg man has been arrested in connection with more than two dozen robberies and break-ins in parts of the city since November.
-
Teen son, ex-husband testify at trial of Alberta soldier accused of trying to kill kids in house fireA Canadian soldier accused of trying to kill her children by setting fire to her CFB Edmonton home in 2015 was back in court Wednesday.
-
'Game-changer': Calgary becomes training hub for new miniaturized pacemakerA new innovative miniaturized pacemaker, developed in part by a Calgary cardiologist, has been given approval for use on patients beyond the clinical research stage.
-
Sentencing for former teacher guilty of sex crimes delayedFormer London, Ont. high school teacher Dustin Epp, 48, was supposed to appear for his sentencing hearing Wednesday afternoon, but the matter has been delayed until next week due to health-related concerns and to give Epp more time to prepare his legal defence.
-
Nine people face trafficking, weapons charges after drugs, guns seized from Halifax homeNine people are facing drug trafficking and firearm-related offences after drugs and weapons were seized from a residence in Halifax.
-
Calgary police seek tips as woman's disappearance enters second monthThe Calgary Police Service is asking for help from the public as the search continues for a local woman who has not been heard from in over a month.
-
United Way of Leeds and Grenville raffling off car to support local food banksThe largest fundraiser in the history of the United Way of Leeds and Grenville is underway, with one lucky winner set to drive off in a new set of wheels.